Spandan AI-ECG by Sunfox Wins Top Innovation Honour and Gold at ICMR-DHR Summit

Dehradun: At a time when heart attacks are on the rise across the country, In a proud moment for Indian med-tech, Dehradun-based Sunfox Technologies bagged the Gold Award in Innovation at the 2nd DHR-ICMR Research Excellence Summit. The honour was awarded for its breakthrough product, Spandan AI-ECG, a pocket-sized cardiac diagnostic device that is fast becoming a lifeline in heart healthcare across the country. Built entirely in India, Spandan is now recognised as India’s No.1 Made-in-India ECG AI innovation for both home and clinic use.

Spandan is disrupting the ECG landscape with its portability, accuracy, and affordability. What sets it apart is not just its advanced technology, but its deeply human goal: making heart health accessible, even in the remotest corners of India.

With cardiovascular diseases continuing to be the leading cause of mortality in India, and recent trends showing a rise in heart attacks among younger demographics, the ability to conduct rapid and reliable ECGs in non-clinical settings has gained urgency.

“Most heart attacks in India are preventable if diagnosed early.Too many people in India suffer because ECGs aren’t available when they’re needed most. We built Spandan to change that. We wanted to make a heart device that could be used by anyone, anywhere. To be recognised by ICMR and DHR shows that this idea matters and is proof that Indian innovation can save lives” said the Sunfox CEO Rajat Jain. “Spandan was built to close that gap between the advanced medical infra and patients. This recognition is a win for the idea that healthcare innovation can come from India, for India.”

The award, presented by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), comes as a strong endorsement for India’s growing deep-tech healthcare ecosystem. Sunfox also acknowledged the support of ICMR Chief Dr Bahl and Dr Suchita Markan, the Medical Device and Diagnostics Mission Secretariat, Medtech Mitra and entire ICMR team, whose push for locally driven innovations has made such breakthroughs possible.

Spandan is already used by thousands of doctors across the country, in rural clinics, urban hospitals, ambulances, and by the Indian Army, making Spandan as India’s #1 homegrown, ECG innovation. It became widely known after receiving an all-investor deal on Shark Tank India, and has since been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates for making heart care more affordable and accessible.