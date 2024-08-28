South African PE Sanari Capital set to acquire power generation products maker

Premium Samantha Pokroy, founder and CEO, Sanari Capital

Sanari Capital, a South African private equity firm that focuses on mid-market growth companies in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to acquire an energy generation products manufacturing and services company, deploying from its second investment vehicle. The Sandton-headquartered PE firm, which is led by Samantha Pokroy, will likely pick a up a ......