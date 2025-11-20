South African PE Growth Capital Partners set to close a bolt-on buy in industrials

South African private-equity firm Growth Capital Partners, which backs small and medium enterprises, is set to acquire an industrial textiles manufacturer via its portfolio company JMP Group, in a bolt-on acquisition, VCCircle has gathered. The Johannesburg-headquartered PE firm owns a controlling stake in the industrial products manufacturing company JMP Group, which will ......