South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition

Premium (L-R) Jacci Myburgh and Chumani Kula, co-heads - private equity, Old Mutual

Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), the private equity investment arm of South Africa-based financial services group Old Mutual, has struck a bolt-on acquisition deal within its own portfolio, it is learnt. Sports and leisure company Morecentral, which is controlled by OMPE, has fully acquired another company in the sports and even ......