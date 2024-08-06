South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition

South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition

By Dilasha Seth

  • 06 Aug 2024
Premium
South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition
(L-R) Jacci Myburgh and Chumani Kula, co-heads - private equity, Old Mutual

Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), the private equity investment arm of South Africa-based financial services group Old Mutual, has struck a bolt-on acquisition deal within its own portfolio, it is learnt. Sports and leisure company Morecentral, which is controlled by OMPE, has fully acquired another company in the sports and even ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition

TMT

South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition

B2B agri-processing platform Agrizy, two others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

B2B agri-processing platform Agrizy, two others raise early-stage funding

Apax Partners strengthens India tech portfolio with first bet in over a year

TMT

Apax Partners strengthens India tech portfolio with first bet in over a year

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed Indifi's AUM rises but asset quality worries weigh

TMT

Bottomline: PE-backed Indifi's AUM rises but asset quality worries weigh

Infibeam acquires Rediff; Bebe Burp raises pre-Series A funding

Consumer

Infibeam acquires Rediff; Bebe Burp raises pre-Series A funding

Premium
MENA Digest: Egyptian startups lead funding rounds this week

TMT

MENA Digest: Egyptian startups lead funding rounds this week

Advertisement