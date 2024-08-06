South African Old Mutual's PE arm strikes bolt-on acquisition

Premium
Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), the private equity investment arm of South Africa-based financial services group Old Mutual, has struck a bolt-on acquisition deal within its own portfolio, it is learnt. Sports and leisure company Morecentral, which is controlled by OMPE, has fully acquired another company in the sports and even ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.