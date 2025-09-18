South African fund manager Tamela Capital set to acquire detergent manufacturer

Premium
Tamela Capital, a South Africa-based fund manager that manages a portfolio generating over $100 million in annual revenues, is set to acquire a local household detergent manufacturer and distributor in its latest deal. Gauteng-headquartered Tamela, founded in 2008 by former Standard Bank executive Sydney Mhlarhi and former Investec executive Vusi Mahlangu, ......
