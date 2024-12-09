Somerset bets on medical devices maker in maiden deal from third fund

Premium
Healthcare-focused Indian private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which is an investor in companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Globela Pharma, and Sterling Hospitals, said Monday it has invested in a South India-based medical devices manufacturer. The PE firm, which is raising its third fund and hit the vehicle’s first ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.