Somerset-backed Printmann Offset picks up controlling stake in packaging firm

Premium
Packaging company Printmann Offset Pvt Ltd, which is backed by healthcare-focussed private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, has acquired a controlling stake in a South Indian paper packaging company that caters specifically to the pharmaceutical sector. Mumbai-based Printmann, which makes cartons, labels, leaflets, foils and other packaging products, has bought a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.