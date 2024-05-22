Soleos Solar Energy pockets another funding cheque from HNIs, family offices
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Soleos Solar Energy pockets another funding cheque from HNIs, family offices

Soleos Solar Energy pockets another funding cheque from HNIs, family offices

By Aman Malik

  • 22 May 2024
Soleos Solar Energy pockets another funding cheque from HNIs, family offices
Credit: Pexels

Solar engineering, procurement and construction company Soleos Solar Energy Pvt Ltd has raised around Rs 48.5 crore in equity funding from a bunch of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices. 

The latest funding round comes less than a month after Soleos Solar raised Rs 26.5 crore from the same set of investors that included stock market investor Sunil Singhania’s India Ahead Venture Fund and Madhuri Madhu Kela. 

Salarpuria Sattva Group’s Nabs Vriddhii; Pawan Agarwal, who heads the private capital group at InCred Capital; Faruk G. Patel, chairman and managing director at KP Group; and several other HNIs also took part in the round. 

Advertisement

The company said in a press release that it will use the latest funding to meet working capital needs, to help build a global renewable energy portfolio, and to set up manufacturing facilities across the world.  

“The funding will enhance our capabilities in project execution, foster stronger international collaborations, and support the development of independent power projects,” the company said.  

Soleos Solar was set up in 2012 and specialises in delivering turnkey solutions in commercial and industrial rooftops, ground-mount solar projects, and solar parks.   

Advertisement

Apart from India, the company has a footprint across Spain, the UK, the US, Germany, and Portugal.    

“This funding will enable us to achieve our expansion goals and bolster our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solar solutions. With an already established global footprint, this investment will further strengthen our foothold in domestic and international markets,” Bhavesh Rathod, the company’s founder and director, said.   

At present, the company has a pipeline of Rs 450 crore and is setting up projects of the order of 140MW.   

Advertisement
Soleos Solar EnergySunil SinghaniaMadhusudan KelaInCred Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
KKR eyes controlling stake in India renewable energy platform

Infrastructure

KKR eyes controlling stake in India renewable energy platform

Premium
Shrem InvIT moves forward with over $450 mn highway deal

Infrastructure

Shrem InvIT moves forward with over $450 mn highway deal

Soleos Solar Energy pockets another funding cheque from HNIs, family offices

Infrastructure

Soleos Solar Energy pockets another funding cheque from HNIs, family offices

Premium
Peak XV Partners trims stake in IPO-bound company

Infrastructure

Peak XV Partners trims stake in IPO-bound company

PAG raises $550 mn for Asia renewable energy fund from Mubadala, other investors

Infrastructure

PAG raises $550 mn for Asia renewable energy fund from Mubadala, other investors

ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

Infrastructure

ADNOC picks up minority stake in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG unit

Advertisement