Solar EPC firm GK Energy's IPO fully subscribed on first day
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Solar EPC firm GK Energy's IPO fully subscribed on first day

By Reuters

  • 19 Sep 2025
Solar EPC firm GK Energy's IPO fully subscribed on first day

GK Energy’s initial public offering was fully subscribed on the first day of its three-day bidding period, driven by retail investors, with analysts citing attractive valuation and strong growth prospects amid India's clean energy push.

GK Energy provides engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. It is the largest supplier of these pumps under a government scheme for farmers that aims to build 10,000 MW of grid-connected renewable power plants.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 4 billion rupees ($45.4 million) and an offer for sale of 4.2 million shares by existing shareholders. Retail investors bid for nearly 2 times the shares on offer, as of 2:00 p.m. IST, stock exchange data showed on Friday.

Advertisement

The company is well poised for growth as it has become one of the key players in the solar EPC space, Canara Bank Securities said in a note.

India’s solar-powered pump systems market has grown at a compound annual rate of 15% from the financial year 2019 to 2024, reaching a market size of 39 billion rupees. The market is projected to expand to between 300 billion and 320 billion rupees by the financial year 2029, driven by government initiatives to promote renewable energy.

At the upper end of its price band of 153 rupees, GK Energy's financial year 2025 price-to-earnings ratio appears reasonably valued compared with its peers, analysts at Geojit Investments said.

Advertisement

"With strong execution capabilities and government-backed demand, GK Energy is poised for sustained growth," Geojit said, assigning a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon.

Advertisement
GK EnergyIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bezos-backed renewables alliance targets $7.5 bn for developing countries

Infrastructure

Bezos-backed renewables alliance targets $7.5 bn for developing countries

Premium
Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Premium
Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market

Infrastructure

Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market

Premium
Bottomline: TPG-backed Fourth Partner Energy swings to profit in FY25

Infrastructure

Bottomline: TPG-backed Fourth Partner Energy swings to profit in FY25

Pro
I Squared Capital eyes investment in electric mobility firm

Infrastructure

I Squared Capital eyes investment in electric mobility firm

Premium
Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque

Infrastructure

Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque

JSW, Waaree Energies strike M&As; Graphite India buys into NYSE-listed firm

Infrastructure

JSW, Waaree Energies strike M&As; Graphite India buys into NYSE-listed firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW