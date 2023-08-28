SoftBank plans more exits from India portfolio after pulling out $5.5 bn

Premium The SoftBank logo at its headquarters in Tokyo | Credit: Reuters

Late-stage technology investor SoftBank Investment Advisors has made more than $5.5 billion in exits from its Indian portfolio since it began operations in November 2018 in Mumbai, said Sumer Juneja, the firm’s managing partner. Of the total, about $1.5 billion was booked in the last 12-18 months, said Juneja, also the ......