SoftBank-backed OfBusiness strikes second acquisition of 2025

Premium

OfBusiness, a business-to-business raw materials procurement platform backed by Japanese investment firm SoftBank and New York-based Tiger Global, has made its second acquisition this year as it prepares for an initial public offering. The Gurugram-based startup, which is operated by OFB Tech Ltd, has bought Bengaluru-based apparel manufacturer Indian Designs Exports Pvt. ......