Munish Varma, Managing Partner of Japan’s SoftBank Group and former SoftBank executive Kabir Misra will step down from the Boards of the recently listed companies, Paytm, owned and operated by One97 Communications Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd, parent of PolicyBazaar, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move is in line with the Japanese conglomerate's policy of asking its executives to step down from Boards of companies once they get listed, as it gives the executives a greater “flexibility of options worldwide,” the person quoted above said on condition of anonymity. The two companies will make required disclosures to the stock exchanges soon, the person added.

News website Moneycontrol first reported the development, quoting anonymous sources.

While Munish Varma has been on the Boards of both the companies, Kabir Misra had been appointed as director to Paytm’s Board in 2017. SoftBank, which holds significant minority stakes in PB Fintech and One97 Communications, will not be selling any of its shares, the person said. SoftBank owns 17.5% stake in Paytm and a little less than 13% stake in PB Fintech.

SoftBank has invested over $14 billion in Indian technology startups, most of it over the last five years and the company counts some of the county’s top technology startups in terms of valuation on its portfolio. In 2021 alone, SoftBank invested over $3 billion across 17 deals, Vikas Agnihotri, Operating Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers had said on Monday at Mint India Investment Summit 2022.

In 2021, which was a blockbuster year for IPOs (initial public offering) in India, the Japanese conglomerate saw two of its biggest portfolio companies getting listed on the Indian stock exchanges -- Paytm and PB Fintech. SoftBank had sold shares worth Rs 1,689 crore in Paytm during its listing, while the Japanese company sold shares worth Rs 1,875 crore in PolicyBazaar.

Listings of the two companies saw varied responses from public shareholders, with PB Fintech rising over 25% on its market debut, and Paytm’s share price falling more than 20% on its listing day.

Moreover, Paytm, which was crowned as India’s biggest-ever IPO with the company raising Rs 18,300 crore in a mix of primary and secondary share sale, has failed to enthuse public shareholders since then. The stock is down over 70% from its listing price, eroding two-thirds of the company’s market capitalization.

On Monday, the stock plunged over 12% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm’s Payments Bank from onboarding new customers due to violations of norms on know your customer (KYC). One97 Communications holds 49% in Paytm Payments Bank. Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in various media interactions on Monday said that the company is confident of complying with the RBI norms and expects the embargo on onboarding new customers to get lifted soon. However, Sharma’s comments did little to arrest panic among public shareholders as the stock was down 6.90% to Rs 628.25 a piece at 11:10 IST on Tuesday.

Moreover, public shareholders have raised questions over profitability of new-age technology companies including Paytm, which reported widening net losses in the previous two quarters. Paytm reported net loss of Rs 778.5 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended December 2021, against Rs 535.5 crore a year earlier.

Just like Paytm, public shareholders have also dumped shares of PB Fintech, amid concerns over the company’s path to profitability. For the quarter ended December 2021, PB Fintech reported a net loss of Rs 297 crore, up from Rs 18 crore in the same period a year earlier on a consolidated basis.

Emails sent to Paytm, SoftBank and PB Fintech did not elicit immediate responses.