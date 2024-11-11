Softbank-backed Unicommerce to acquire Shipway as IndiaMART exits

Premium Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO, Unicommerce

Softbank-backed listed firm Unicommerce eSolutions on Monday said it will acquire Shipway, a Gurugram-based logistics software-as-a-service company, in a cash and stock deal, providing exit to its investors including Noida-based IndiaMART. The e-commerce-focussed SaaS provider, part of the AceVector Group that also owns e-commerce firm Snapdeal, will pay Rs 68.4 crore for a ......