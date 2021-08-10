Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Snacks maker Bikaji Foods to launch IPO by year-end, eyes $1 bn valuation
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Ethnic snacks maker Bikaji Foods International Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) by the year-end seeking a valuation...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...