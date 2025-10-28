Smallest.ai, Cybrilla, Arthos, Ticket9 collect early-stage cheques

​Voice AI platform Smallest.ai, fintech infrastructure startup Cybrilla, event management platform Ticket9, and wealth advisory firm Arthos have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds from venture capital firms, family offices and other investors.

Smallest.ai, a full-stack enterprise voice AI platform, has secured $8 million (about Rs 70 crore) in a seed funding round led by Sierra Ventures, with participation from 3one4 Capital and Better Capital.

The startup said the funding will fuel its expansion across North America and India, accelerate product innovation, and deepen enterprise penetration in sectors such as banking, financial services, retail, healthcare, and IT.

It has also appointed Apoorv Sood as the global head of its go-to-market (GTM) to lead enterprise growth and partnerships worldwide.

Founded by Sudarshan Kamath and Akshat Aandloi, Smallest.ai's infrastructure provides monitoring, redundancy, and security to support large-scale voice deployments. Its proprietary full-stack voice AI combines speech recognition, natural language understanding, and speech synthesis to enable real-time, human-grade conversations.

The company claims to enable thousands of monthly call minutes for companies such as Paytm, MakeMyTrip, ServiceNow, and Dalmia Cement, with support for English, Hindi, Spanish, and more Indian languages soon to be rolled out.

Cybrilla

Alternative asset manager 360 ONE Asset has invested an undisclosed amount in fintech infrastructure firm Cybrilla in a pre-Series A round, marking the third investment from its early-stage and venture capital strategy.

The round saw participation from Peak XV Partners and Groww's early-stage venture capital strategy, 360 ONE said in a statement.

The platform has partnered with over 25 leading asset management companies (AMCs) for its flagship Wealth OS, which enables AMCs and distributors to seamlessly launch, manage, and scale investment products while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

The asset manager said Cybrilla will use the funding to accelerate the product roadmap, deepen AMC and distributor integrations, and strengthen operations.

Ethisure

Ethisure Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Arthos, has wrapped up a seed funding round of $2.5 million, which saw the participation of multiple family offices.

The company said the capital acquired will enable it to strengthen its position in India’s wealth management and fixed-income ecosystem by expanding its product suite, build a proprietary technology stack, and establish a stronger geographic footprint across key financial hubs in India.

It added that a portion of the funds raised will also be directed towards acquiring regulatory licenses, which will enable Arthos to offer a more comprehensive range of investment solutions and participate in the domestic fixed income market.

Founded in April this year by Vibhor Mittal, Moulik Patel, and Sarath Bhaskaran, Arthos provides wealth advisory and debt syndication, offering end-to-end investment and fund-raising solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and enterprises. It facilitates transactions across asset classes including non-convertible debentures, pass-through certificates, unlisted equity, and mutual funds.

Ticket9

Ticket9, an event technology startup backed by actors like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, has secured an undisclosed amount in funding to drive the expansion into Europe.

Founded in 2022 by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, Ticket9 enables events across India and abroad, from concerts and marathons to corporate conferences and cultural festivals. Its latest product, Ticket9 RSVP, lets event organizers run invitation-based, community-first experiences, making events more personal, secure, and engaging.

