Sleep accessories brand Sleepsia snags $2 mn from parent Agile Ventures

Sleepsia India Pvt Ltd, which runs manufacturer-to-consumer (M2C) brand Sleepsia, said it has raised funding of $2 million (around Rs 15 crore) from its parent Agile Ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company will use the fresh money to onboard 2, 50,000 more customers in tier II and III cities. Besides, it looks to boost the supply chain efficiency across India.

"We are continuously on the quest to develop unique, comfortable and affordable sleep accessories for our customers. So far, we have served 200,000 happy customers. And now with the recent funding, we are planning to bring 250,000 more sleepers on board," said Dheeraj Kapoor, Director at Sleepsia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform, rolled out in 2018, offers premium sleep accessories and a wide range of pillows including medicated pillows and bamboo pillows, among others.

It expects to launch a new range of products across pregnancy pillows, couple pillows, baby pillows, baby memory foam pillows, car pillows, chair pillows, comforters, and high-quality microfiber bed sheets.

The company in a statement said in comparison to the US sleep market, which is valued at over $30 billion, India still lies unexplored in this space.