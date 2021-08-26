Skycatcher, AET Fund, others invest in game development platform SuperGaming

Game development startup SuperGaming has raised 5.5 million (Rs 40.8 crore) in a Series A funding round from Skycatcher, AET Fund, BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures and Icertis co-founder Monish Darda.

The fresh funds will be deployed to expand its team to over 200 within a year from 120 currently, build a publishing division and market existing titles, the firm said.

SuperGaming also added that it is working on a battle royale game that is expected to launch in early 2022.

Earlier, the gaming platform had raised $1.3 million (Rs 9.36 crore) in a seed round from Dream Incubator, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund and Better Capital.

The company’s published titles MaskGun has recently crossed the 50 million installs while Devil Amongst Us touched 10 million installs.

It also runs games for remote work teams Bored which is now popular in over 2,500 Slack workspaces globally especially across the US, UK and India.

“The team at SuperGaming is well-positioned to capture both India and the global video game market, and in our 3-plus years of searching the India's startup scene, SuperGaming was the only team who is building games by global standards,” Sia Kamalie, founder and fund manager of Skycatcher, said.

Founded by Roby John, Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D'cruz, Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich, they offer games like MaskGun, Devil Amongst Us, and Tower Conquest.

The gaming segment has been attracting a slew of investors in the past few years.

In June, PUBG developer Krafton led a $9 million (about Rs 66.8 crore) seed round in Mumbai-based game streaming platform Loco.

In July, California-based Griffin Gaming Partners led a $65 million (Rs 483.4 crore) Series C funding round

In March, Dream Sports, the Mumbai-based company that owns fantasy gaming platform Dream11, scored a $400 million secondary investment from a slew of investors.

The deal marked the first-ever India investment for Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm TCV.