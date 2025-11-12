Sixth Sense Ventures leads funding in Bombay Shaving Company

Premium
Personal care products maker Bombay Shaving Company has closed a new funding round of Rs 136 crore ($15.3 million) led by existing venture capital investor Sixth Sense Ventures. Bombay Shaving founder CEO Shantanu Deshpande, existing investors the Patni Family Office and Gulf Islamic Investments, cricketer Rahul Dravid and high-net-worth individuals also ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.