Sivasubramanian Ramann joins Sidbi as chairman and managing director

Sivasubramanian Ramann has taken charge as the chairman and managing director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), a financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The appointment is for a period of three years.

Prior to this, Ramann was managing director and chief executive of National E-Governance Services Ltd. Before NeSL, he was principal accountant general of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2016.

He has also held the post of executive director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Ramann has a BA in economics and an MBA from Delhi University.

His qualifications include LLB and M Sc in regulation from the London School of Economics. He is also a certified internal auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors, Florida and a post-graduate diploma holder in securities law.

Sidbi was set up in 1990.