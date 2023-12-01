Singapore’s Tanas Capital backs school chain in new India-related bet

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Asia-focused private equity firm Tanas Capital, which is an investor in Sai Packaging Co., marketing-tech startup Wondrlab and contract research and manufacturing company V-Ensure Pharma Technologies Pvt Ltd, has backed a school chain in its latest India-related bet. Singapore-headquartered Tanas Capital, which was set up in 2021, has invested an undisclosed sum ......