Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger

By Reuters

  • 30 Aug 2024
Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger
An Air India Airbus A350 aircraft at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad | Credit: Reuters/Almaas Masood

Singapore Airlines has received Indian government approval for foreign direct investment, clearing a significant hurdle in the merger of airline Vistara, its 49%-owned joint venture with Tata Group, into Air India, it said on Friday. 

Singapore's flagship carrier announced a plan to merge the decade-old Vistara and Tata-owned Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline in the domestic and international markets.

India is among the world's fastest-growing major aviation markets. Global airlines are expanding flights to the country and Indian airlines last year placed record orders for hundreds of new planes.     

Advertisement

Singapore Airlines said it expected the deal, which Indian and Singaporean antitrust regulators have cleared, to be completed by the end of 2024. 

That is delayed from the original target of March, and the airline said the companies were in talks about an extension to the agreed stop date of Oct. 31.

Singapore Airlines, which is the only foreign airline with a direct stake in an Indian carrier, will hold a 25.1% stake in the combined Air India group in return for a $250 million investment. 

Advertisement

The Singaporean company is due to invest up to S$880 million ($675.42 million) after the merger is completed.

India's Tata took over flag carrier Air India in 2022 and embarked on a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run airline.
 

Advertisement
Singapore AirlinesVistaraTata GroupAir India

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger

Infrastructure

Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger

ASK Property Fund exits maiden bet from co-investment platform

Infrastructure

ASK Property Fund exits maiden bet from co-investment platform

Premium
Kacholia, other HNIs investing nearly $20 mn in energy services firm

Infrastructure

Kacholia, other HNIs investing nearly $20 mn in energy services firm

Premium
South African PE Sanari Capital set to acquire power generation products maker

Infrastructure

South African PE Sanari Capital set to acquire power generation products maker

The Hive Hostels secures $1.4 mn in pre-IPO fundraise

Infrastructure

The Hive Hostels secures $1.4 mn in pre-IPO fundraise

Premium
LeapFrog taps another LP after increasing corpus for latest climate fund

Finance

LeapFrog taps another LP after increasing corpus for latest climate fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW