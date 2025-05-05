Simpliwork Offices to double operational footprint, expand into new markets

Premium Hemant Lath, director of strategy, Simpliwork Offices

Bengaluru-based Simpliwork Offices, backed by the Sattva Group, is planning to double its operational presence over the next two years by strengthening its presence in high-demand, established markets, among other strategic initiatives, a top executive told VCCircle. In an interaction, Hemant Lath, director of strategy at Simpliwork Offices, said the company aims to increase its managed office space portfolio to ......