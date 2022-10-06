Simplilearn hires 2 senior execs to bolster overseas operations

Edtech platform Simplilearn has appointed Asem Rostom as the country manager - West Asia and Vishal Shah as senior director - enterprise sales in the US.

The digital skills training company said on Thursday that the appointments were part of a “larger goal of expanding and strengthening its teams globally in order to continue delivering highest-quality upskilling”.

Rostom has previously worked with Cambridge University Press as a MENA IELTS Manager and at Pearson VUE as the META Manager.

“The Edtech domain is growing at an exponential rate and is facilitating easy and accessible education to learners across the globe,” said Rostom.

Shah has previously worked with Udemy as the Enterprise Account Executive for the Southeast region.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Simplilearn team, which has always been committed to the larger goal of delivering industry-relevant, high-quality skills to its learners,”said Vishal Shah, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Simplilearn.

The Blackstone company founded in 2010, conducts more than 3,000 live classes per month, with an average of 70,000 learners.

