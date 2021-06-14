SimpliContract, Power Gummies, Jumbotail raise funding

SimpliContract, a SaaS-based contract lifecycle management platform, has raised $1.8 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Kalaari Capital.

The company said the round saw participation from Picus Capital, Arka Ventures, and Digital Sparrow Capital.

It aims to use the funds for engineering, AI research, and marketing, SimpliContract said.

Founded in 2020 by Guru Venkatesan, Jinaraj PG, and Makesh Kumar, SimpliContract’s platform helps organisations accelerate revenue recognition, lower legal operations costs and enable greater control over business operations.

Jumbotail

New retail platform Jumbotail said it has secured Rs 35 crore from Alteria Capital in a venture debt round to expand its operations across India.

It also aims to scale its SME focused fintech business and fund its working capital requirements, Jumbotail said.

The funding round comes after the company raised $25 million in equity concluded in January this year.

Jumbotail, a B2B marketplace for food and grocery products, serves more than 50,000 kirana stores through its full stack e-commerce model.

Power Gummies

Nutraceutical startup Power Gummies said it has raised its second bridge round funding of about $1 million led by accelerator venture capital 9Unicorns.

The company raised an undisclosed amount from Venture Catalysts in an extension of its pre-Series A round of funding in mid-2020, it said.

Founded in 2018, Power Gummies brought in chewable vitamin gummies to promote nutrition.

Power Gummies currently serves more than 200,000 consumers and has sold more than three million gummies.