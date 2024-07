Siguler Guff raises a third of emerging markets fund with India mandate

Premium Aviral-Jain, Managing Director and Head of India, Siguler Guff

US-based multi-strategy private equity firm Siguler Guff & Company has marked a fundraising milestone for its second PE vehicle that is focused on emerging markets and has a mandate to invest in India. Siguler Guff, which has $5 billion in assets under management in emerging economies and counts Dailyhunt parent ......