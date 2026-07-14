Sigma Advanced Systems buys UK firm; Route Mobile snaps up Heltar Technologies

Credit: 123RF.com

Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace precision engineering company Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd said Tuesday it has acquired the UK-based Bromford Precision Solutions Ltd for Rs 153 crore ($15.9 million).

The acquisition marks a “significant milestone” in Sigma's international growth strategy, strengthening its position within the Rolls-Royce supply chain while complementing its UK division, the Nasmyth Group, the Mumbai-listed company said in a statement. Sigma had acquired Nasmyth in November last year for about Rs 213 crore.

Bromford's current management team will continue to lead day-to-day operations, with Sigma offering broader support, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The transaction is likely to close by the end of July and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Bromford manufactures high-precision, complex aeroengine rings and other engine structures. Its customers include major automotive, engineering, and aviation original equipment manufacturers such as Snecma, Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Messier-Bugatti-Dowty, GE Power & Water, and Alstom, according to its website.

“This acquisition strengthens Sigma's position within one of the most demanding aero engine supply chains in the world. Bromford brings precision manufacturing capability that complements us directly, and together the enlarged group creates one of the most capable ring and casing manufacturing platforms globally,” Sigma CEO Sunil Kalidindi said.

Advertisement

Sigma also outlined a playbook for the acquired entity that included targeting an EBITDA margin improvement through capital investment and automation, transitioning select component manufacturing to India, and mirroring the existing model in India to optimise costs and enhance competitiveness.

Route Mobile

Mumbai-listed Route Mobile Ltd, which offers a communications platform-as-a-service, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Heltar Technologies Pvt Ltd for Rs 23.9 crore.

Advertisement

The company will also make a deferred payment of Rs 9.8 crore 18 months after the transaction closes, it said in a notice to stock exchanges. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Route Mobile cited strengthening and expanding capabilities in artificial intelligence and omnichannel communications as its objective for the acquisition.

Heltar Technologies, which was incorporated in 2023, provides an AI-first omnichannel customer engagement solution and recorded revenue of Rs 2.5 crore for FY26.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments