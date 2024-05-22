Shrem InvIT moves forward with over $450 mn highway deal

Premium
Highways infrastructure investment trust Shrem InvIT is moving forward with a deal worth more than $450 million that will see it acquire five operational road projects across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Delhi-National Capital Region, VCCircle has gathered. These acquisitions will add more heft to Shrem ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.