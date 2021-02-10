Shraddha Kapoor bets on Shunya; India CXO Fund, others invest in Supply6

Shunya, a healthy beverages brand, has raised an undisclosed sum from actor Shraddha Kapoor, in the latest bet by a celebrity in India’s startup ecosystem.

As part of this transaction, Kapoor will also act as an ambassador for Shunya, the company said in a statement.

Shunya, operated by Naturedge Beverages Pvt Ltd, was founded by Siddhesh Sharma, who is part of the Baidyanath family and president of Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd.

The company says it combines contemporary processes and Ayurvedic ingredients to provide drinks that have zero calories, zero sugar, and no artificial sweeteners.

It sells products through online and offline channels.

Supply6

Supply6, which markets and sells health foods in a drinkable format, has raised an undisclosed sum as part of its seed funding round from India CXO Fund, Singapore-based MaGEHold and others.

Others in this round include Shiprocket co-founders Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana; OfBusiness co-founder Vasant Shridhar; and Applyifi co-founder Prajakt Raut.

Kaleyra executive Aniketh Jain; Smart Chip founder Sanjeev Shriya; and angel investor Rohit Goutamchand also took part.

Supply6 was set up in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob. The company says its meals are fully vegan, have no added sugar, and take less than 30 seconds to prepare. It claims to have more than 5,000 customers.

The firm’s goals for 2021 include launching products and a subscription model.