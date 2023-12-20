SHINING A SPOTLIGHT

From 1999 to Now: In Conversation with MK Jewels Founder Ram Raimalani on his Journey, Unmatched Collections, and the Opening of their 5th Store in Zaveri Bazaar, Opp Mumbadevi Temple, Mumbai.

Q1. Can you tell us about the journey of MK JEWELS from 1999 to 2023?

Our journey has been nothing short of incredible. It all started in 1999, on a scooter when I decided to follow my passion for jewellery and started my own brand. It began with just a small workshop and a few designs, but with hard work and determination, we've come a long way since then.

Q2. Can you talk about some of the milestones that the brand has achieved over the years?

Absolutely. One of the biggest milestones for us was opening our first store in 1999. It was a huge step for us, and it really helped to establish the brand that it today is. Since then, Since then ,we have opened 4 more stores.

Another major achievement for us has been the launch of our collections over the years. From contemporary collections like Sitaare (real diamond), Sunehre (gold) & Nayaab (CZ) to traditional ones like Naqsh (22kt antique gold) & Rivaaz (mangalsutras), you name it, we have it.

We've always been committed to staying on-trend and creating pieces that our customers will love. And that dedication has paid off – we now have over 5000 designs in our collection, all under one roof. We have recently added exciting new products to our lineup, including One & Only, a collection featuring exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces. Additionally, we have introduced a line of enchanting charm jewellery with Charm Chime. Our men's line, RR Classics, offers a range of handpicked designs catered to suit every type of man.

Q3. That's amazing. Can you tell us about some of the challenges you've faced along the way?

Ram Raimalani: Of course. One of the biggest challenges we've faced is staying relevant in a rapidly changing industry. Fashion and trends are always evolving, so it's important for us to keep up and create pieces that people will want to wear.

Another challenge has been managing our growth. As we've expanded and opened more stores, it's become increasingly important for us to maintain the quality of our products and the level of service we offer our customers. But I'm proud to say that we've risen to those challenges and continue to grow and thrive.

Q4. What sets your brand apart from others in the industry?

Ram Raimalani: Our brand, MK JEWELS, is known for its exceptional uniqueness and a vast selection of designs, making it the preferred choice for our customers. What sets us apart from others is our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. We take great pride in every piece we create, using only the finest materials and techniques. Moreover, we prioritize excellent customer service and strive to create a remarkable shopping experience for every customer.

Q5. What can we expect to see from your brand in the future?

Ram Raimalani: We're always looking for new ways to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in jewellery design. I am also thrilled to announce the opening of our fourth store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. With this, MK JEWELS is at five stores in the country – three in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad. Regardless of where our growth takes us, we will always prioritize our commitment to crafting beautiful, high-quality jewellery that our customers adore.

MK JEWELS’ 5th store in Zaveri Bazaar , Mumbai launched on 13th, 14th Dec 2023

Kindly visit our stores at:

MK JEWELS

Turner Road, Bandra

MK JEWELS

Lokhandwala Market, Andheri

MK JEWELS

Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai

www.mkjewels.in

