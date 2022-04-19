ShareChat parent onboards Flipkart exec as chief product officer

Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, which runs multilingual social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, has roped in Amit Zunjarwad, Flipkart’s head of engineering, product and data sciences, as its chief product officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zunjarwad will focus on strengthening the thriving creator ecosystem on Moj and ShareChat by bringing innovative solutions to express their art and build sustainable business models, Mohalla Tech said.

He will also be responsible for scaling ShareChat Ads to be the largest advertising network in the country and unlocking reach to India’s digital audiences across languages, tiers, and regions, the company said.

At Flipkart, Zunjarwad was responsible for the supply and selection ecosystem and has been with the company for over a decade.

Zunjarwad played a pivotal role in launching Flipkart’s foray into the social commerce space with Shopsy, and building new-age shopping experiences, including live video commerce, Indic language platforms, conversational AI (artificial intelligence) and scaling Flipkart’s grocery business, Mohalla Tech said.

He was also the founding member of Flipkart’s advertising business.

“Zunjarwad brings a wealth of experience and insights from building large-scale disruptive businesses from the ground up and scaling them to sustainable business models. With his expertise in driving innovation and customer growth, we are sure to see new product innovations that will set the roadmap for the next phase of our growth,” said Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ShareChat and Moj.

“Amit will play a critical role in leading the product journey of all our platforms and deliver sustainable value to our user and creator communities,” Sachdeva added.

ShareChat and Moj are rapidly growing social media platforms with a clear focus to build India’s largest AI-powered content ecosystem that allows users to create content from any corner of the country without any social or language barrier.

ShareChat, Moj, and TakaTak claim to have a combined active user base of nearly 500 million users, making the Mohalla Tech the largest homegrown social media organization in India.

In February, Mohalla Tech had acquired TakaTak, in a deal valued at $700 million VCCircle had reported.

India has one of the most vibrant creator ecosystems, with incredible talent emerging across categories. ShareChat and Moj are ushering in exceptional social experiences for Indic users that are highly localized and personalized at a massive scale enabling the potential to build platforms that have the capability to disrupt multiple large industries, including entertainment, commerce, and advertising,” said Zunjarwad.