Shapoorji Pallonji Group setting up student housing platform, taps foreign investor

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Indian infrastructure and construction conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group is setting up an investment platform to build student housing facilities across the country and is bringing on board at least one foreign investor for the purpose, VCCircle has gathered. The Mumbai-based group, led by chairman Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, has established a Singapore-based ......