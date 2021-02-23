Settlin, Couch Fashion, ICS Career raise funding

Settlin, a startup focused on buying and selling residential properties, has raised Rs 3 crore (around $413,941) in an angel funding round.

Bengaluru-based Settlin said it has raised this capital from GSF Accelerator and ah! Ventures angel platform.

Settlin, operated by Linking Spaces Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up by Ashish Srivastava and Sudhanshu. The company says it offers an end-to-end stack that helps customers initiate and make transactions in a shorter timeframe.

The two co-founders say the company is already at a break-even point.

Couch Fashion

Couch Fashion, a business-to-business fashion-tech company, has raised $150,000 (around Rs 1.08 crore) in a seed round from startup investment platform We Founder Circle.

Other companies in We Founder Circle’s portfolio include fintech firm YPay Card, soil-to-home startup Humus, and vernacular education platform Vidyakul.

Couch Fashion, based in New Delhi, was set up by co-founders including CEO Rohit Jaiswal.

The startup says its artificial intelligence-based content commerce tools add value for businesses throughout the customer lifecycle, including bringing potential buyers to e-commerce platforms, helping them make the right purchase, increasing their ticket size, and post-purchase engagement.

ICS Career GPS

ICS Career GPS, which operates a mobile application that helps students with career guidance, has raised Rs 3 crore (around $413,667) in angel funding.

The company said it raised this capital between May and December last year. Participating investors in this exercise include Aurangabad-based Bagla Group.

ICS Career GPS, operated by ICS Education Ltd, was set up by co-founders including Amrita Dass, Kavita Dass, Ajit Dass, and Soham Sinha. The company says it helps make career guidance available and accessible for students and young professionals in English and Hindi.

It will use the capital for research and development, adding features to its product, and expanding reach to Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country.