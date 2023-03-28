Sequoia, Groww back Nimbbl; Social platform Plutus gets pre-seed cheque

Fintech startup Nimbbl and creator-focused social platform Plutus have secured early-stage funding, the companies said.

Nimbbl raised $3.5 million (Rs 28.7 crore) in funding from Groww, Sequoia Capital India and Global Founders Capital (GFC).

The round also saw participation from Palo Alto-based angel collective Amara VC along with angel investors such as Kunal Shah of Cred, Amrish Rau of Pine Labs, and Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter.

Nimbbl was founded in October 2020 by former Citrus Pay and PayU executives Anurag Pandey and Amit Bansal. It provides a one-click checkout solution on new-age payment methods helping merchants get higher conversions and revenue while reducing costs. The Mumbai-based startup claims to have a merchant base of over 4,000 on its platform.

Creator-focused social platform Plutus raised $280,000 (Rs 2.3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from student-focused venture capital firm Campus Fund along with CIIE IIM Ahmedabad, ApnaKlub co-founder Shruti and Alagu Preiyannan of Bluejeans.

The startup plans to deploy the funding received towards developing new hyper-casual games and features for its platform and geographical expansion.

Plutus was founded in 2021 by students Karata Dasmahapatra, Shivanshu Tyagi and Sambhav Jain. It provides a platform with live rooms, group chats, creator-led games, integrated payments and analytics, for creators and their fans to interact. The startup has a pay-as-you-go structure. The startup claims to work with over 3,000 creators across India.

Meanwhile, Campus Fund is a student focused-VC firm backed by HDFC Bank, IIFL Wealth, Deep Karla (Makemytrip), Phanindra Sama (redBus), and Japanese footballer Keisuke Honda, amongst others.

