Sequoia India promotes five execs to managing director roles

Sequoia Capital India has promoted five executives to managing director roles in the investment advisory team, two from the venture capital advisory team and three from the growth equity advisory team.

The venture capital firm has promoted Ashish Agarwal and Harshjit Sethi from the venture team, and Tejeshwi Sharma, Sakshi Chopra, and Ishan Mittal from the growth team.

The move comes at a time when India is seeing a boom in its startup ecosystem.

The team of five will join existing managing directors Shailendra Singh, Mohit Bhatnagar, Rajan Anandan GV, Shailesh Lakhani, Abheek Anand, Piyush Gupta, and Amit Jain, bringing the total partners to 12.

The move comes after Sequoia-backed food delivery app Zomato recently tapped the public markets.

Sequoia has remained active in venture investing backing companies like Razorpay, Wakefit, Purplle, and Unacademy.

“Today, we are excited to announce significant additions to our leadership team at Sequoia India, a move that underscores our commitment to serving founders better across stages and sectors. It also deepens our ability to partner with a growing number of high potential companies in the region,” said Sequoia India.

All the promoted partners have remained with Sequoia India’s investing team for the long term with many being advisors to startups like Unacademy, Moglix Groww, and Stanza Living.