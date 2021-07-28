Sequoia Capital leads funding in healthy food brand The Whole Truth

Healthy food brand The Whole Truth (TWT) has raised Rs 43 crore ($6 million) in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

The round also saw existing investors Matrix Partners India and Sauce.Vc, and angels Kalyan Krishnamurthy (Flipkart), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan) and Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani (BharatPe).

Earlier angels include Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy) and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods).

The fresh capital will be used to hire talent, expand manufacturing capabilities and introduce new products.

The Bengaluru-based company, founded by Shashank Mehta, an ex-Unilever marketeer, has a portfolio of clean label bars and muesli without sugar and preservatives. The product development is headed by Rachna Aggarwal, a bakery chef and chocolatier.

“At TWT, we’re hell-bent on bringing truth back to food. We do this through our 100% clean-label products, and through clutter breaking content that helps consumers spot the misleading information they’re being provided,” said Mehta.

The company said it has grown 12x since launch in December 2019.