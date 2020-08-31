Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Sequoia-backed Mamaearth dials PE firms for Series C cheque
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, which owns fast-moving consumer goods brand Mamaearth, is in early stage of talks with several homegrown...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS