Sensex, Nifty rise on optimism over trade negotiations, potential RBI rate cut

Credit: Reuters

The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose on Wednesday, snapping a three-day slide on expectations of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations and an anticipated rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India later this week.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.32% to 24,620.2, while the BSE Sensex added 0.32% to 80,998.25.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors advanced on the day. The broader smallcaps and midcaps rose about 0.8% each.

"Markets recovered on anticipated relief on the trade front ahead of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping and expected rate cut by RBI on Friday," said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

Trump said Xi Jinping is "tough" to negotiate with, days after alleging that China backtracked on tariff agreements.

Washington pressed trade partners for proposals by Wednesday while higher U.S. duties on steel and aluminium imports took effect.

Asian shares edged up, with South Korea leading gains after liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election win raised stimulus hopes.

Among individual stocks, Gland Pharma gained 2.2% after getting approval from U.S. drug regulator for an injection to help increase blood pressure in adults.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rose 6.5% after signing a deal with Norway's Kongsberg Oslo to build polar research vessel indigenously.

Swiggy jumped 8.9% on multiple block deals at a premium over Monday's close.

PI Industries advanced 4.2% after the agrochemicals maker's key client Japan's Kumiai Chemical forecasted higher half-year profit.

On the flipside, Sun Pharma Advanced Research tumbled 19.7% after the company said that its drug treating psoriasis failed mid-stage study.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail slumped 10.7% on media reports that Flipkart is offloading its entire 6% stake via block deal on the day.

