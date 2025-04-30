Sensex, Nifty 50 notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, Pakistan tensions weigh

The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed flat on Wednesday but wrapped up a strong month, with both indices logging monthly gains on expectations of a U.S.-India trade deal and renewed foreign inflows.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.01% to 22,334.2 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.06% to 80,242.24 on Wednesday. For April, the Nifty and Sensex gained 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

Daily moves were muted as HDFC Bank offset pressure from tensions with Pakistan. Banks and financials led monthly gains, helped by stable earnings from key constituents and foreign inflows.

Meanwhile, the IT index fell 3% in April, logging declines for the fourth month in a row - its longest losing streak since October 2016.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in $4.4 billion in Indian stocks in the last 10 sessions, their longest buying spree in nearly two years, fuelled by trade deal optimism with the U.S. Officials from both countries have hinted at a potential bilateral deal as early as this week or next.

"Shift of money to emerging markets from the U.S. due to economic uncertainty and expectation of a trade deal between India and the U.S. helped markets higher in April," said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

He, however, warned that jitters over potential escalations between India and Pakistan could keep markets highly volatile going forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted military chiefs freedom to respond to last week's deadly militant attack in Kashmir, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Among stocks, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance fell 5% on Wednesday as brokerages flagged weak quarterly pre-provision profit and higher credit costs as negatives.

However, HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock on the Nifty, rose 0.9%, lending support to the benchmarks.

Markets will be closed for a holiday on Thursday. Trading will resume on May 2.

