SenseAI Ventures ropes in key domestic LP for maiden fund

Premium Rahul Agarwalla, co-founder, SenseAI Ventures | Credit: SenseAI/LinkedIn

SenseAI Ventures, which launched its venture capital fund last year to invest in startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, has onboarded a key domestic limited partner (LP) for its maiden investment vehicle, the SenseAI Artificial Intelligence Fund. The homegrown VC firm, which was looking to mark the final close of ......