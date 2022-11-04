Self Reliant India Fund commits over 50% corpus within a year

Credit: 123RF.com

Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, a Rs 10,000 crore fund launched by Government of India, said on Friday it has committed over 50% of its Rs. 10,000 crore corpus in a year since its launch.

The SRI Fund, which began operations in October 2021, so far committed more than Rs 5,000 crore to 38 daughter funds, it said in a statement.

These include Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, Aavishkaar India Fund, SVL-SME Fund, Gaja Capital India Fund, Avaana Sustainability Fund, ICICI Ventures’s India Advantage Fund S5 I, Omnivore Agritech & Climate Sustainability Fund 3, Fireside Ventures Investment Fund III.

Advertisement

With an investment structure of a mother-daughter fund or Fund of Funds, the SRI Fund– as mother fund–will invest up to 20% of the corpus of the daughter fund or Rs 10,000 crore.

The SRI fund is a Category II Alternative Investment Fund that the Indian government set up to make equity investments in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with an aim to address the current capital gap and catalyse the flow of capital in the sector.

It is anchored by NSIC Venture Capital Fund Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC).

Advertisement

The fund “augments Government of India’s efforts in expanding and diversifying mobilization of capital for MSME businesses. An increased capital pool will help enterprises reach their full potential and graduate beyond the MSME bracket and become National / International Champions,” said Gaurang Dixit, CMD, NSIC and Chairman NSIC Venture Capital Fund.

In the first year, SRI fund has invested more than Rs 2,300 crore in more than 125 MSMEs.

The fund is also launching an online technology platform to standardise procedures for Daughter Funds to efficiently seek investment from SRI Fund. It will also facilitate interactions between the mother-daughter fund, and help in compliances and reporting.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments