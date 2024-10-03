Sector scan: Why microfinance firms are bracing for growth slowdown
Sector scan: Why microfinance firms are bracing for growth slowdown

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 03 Oct 2024
Credit: Reuters

In March, India’s microfinance sector recorded its biggest private equity transaction. That month, US-based Advent International and India’s Multiples PE invested Rs 1,930 crore ($230 million) in Svatantra Microfin. A couple of months later, the sector recorded another large deal when Piramal Alternatives invested Rs 600 crore in Annapurna Finance.  These ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

