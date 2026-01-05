SEBI set to reopen Bengaluru office, seven other regional centres

Premium The SEBI logo on its headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will soon open an office in Bengaluru, along with seven other cities, more than two years after closing several offices across the country, people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The capital markets regulator had received approval to increase its presence across various ......