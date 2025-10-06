SEBI says no plans to regulate family offices at present
SEBI says no plans to regulate family offices at present

By Reuters

  • 06 Oct 2025
Credit: Reuters

India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said on Friday it is not considering regulatory oversight of family offices, following a Bloomberg News report earlier in the day that said the watchdog had begun talks on bringing such investment vehicles under its purview.

The Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, said discussions included asking family offices to disclose their entities, assets and investment returns for the first time, as well as creating a separate category to regulate the vehicles.

"It has come to SEBI's attention that certain media reports have suggested that SEBI is considering regulatory oversight of family offices. These reports are factually incorrect," the regulator said in a statement late on Friday.

"SEBI is not examining or pursuing this matter at present," it added.

