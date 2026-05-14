SEBI proposes sweeping changes to boost municipal bonds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • SEBI proposes sweeping changes to boost municipal bonds

SEBI proposes sweeping changes to boost municipal bonds

By Reuters

  • 14 May 2026
  • Listen to Story
SEBI proposes sweeping changes to boost municipal bonds
The logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

India's markets regulator has proposed a number of changes to municipal bonds, according to a proposal paper on the regulator's website posted on Wednesday, in a bid to boost their popularity.

Among the key changes, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed that these bonds can be issued for refinancing. It has also specified a minimum face value for the debt and incentives for certain categories of investors.

Municipal bonds are issued by local bodies as a way to fund public projects involving roads, ​water supply and sanitation. India has tried to popularise municipal bonds, common elsewhere in the world, for years, but governance issues have curbed investor interest.

Advertisement

Over 20 Indian cities have raised around 45 billion rupees ($470.67 million) ​over the last nine years through bonds, according to regulatory data.

Earlier this year, SEBI allowed bond issuers to give additional incentives to senior citizens, women investors and retail investors, and proposed that municipal bond issuers could also provide incentives to these sets of investors.

Incentives can be through additional interest or discounts on issue price, SEBI said.

Advertisement

It has proposed a minimum face value of either 10,000 rupees or 100,000 rupees for these bonds, and added that the trading lot of the listed municipal debt security will always be equal to the face value of such security.

In February, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an ​incentive of 1 billion ​rupees for municipal ⁠corporations issuing bonds worth at least 10 billion rupees.

Advertisement
SEBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI clarifies banks, brokers not liable for offshore funds' tax dues

Markets

SEBI clarifies banks, brokers not liable for offshore funds' tax dues

Stocks, rupee fall as PM Modi urges fuel saving amid crude spike

Markets

Stocks, rupee fall as PM Modi urges fuel saving amid crude spike

NSE posts 8% quarterly profit rise ahead of long-awaited IPO

Markets

NSE posts 8% quarterly profit rise ahead of long-awaited IPO

SEBI sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

Markets

SEBI sets up task force to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

Sensex, Nifty 50 dip, rupee slips to record low on elevated oil prices

Markets

Sensex, Nifty 50 dip, rupee slips to record low on elevated oil prices

RBI explores steps to mobilize dollar inflows as rupee slides

Markets

RBI explores steps to mobilize dollar inflows as rupee slides

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW