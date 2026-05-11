SEBI plans quicker approval for alternative investment funds
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SEBI plans quicker approval for alternative investment funds

By Reuters

  • 11 May 2026
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SEBI plans quicker approval for alternative investment funds
A general view of the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

India's markets regulator on Monday proposed a so-called green channel mechanism to speed up capital deployment by private funds, which would allow alternative investment funds to launch schemes more quickly.

Here are some more details:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed to let regular AIF schemes launch 10 working days after filing for private placement through a merchant banker, unless the regulator raises objections

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Schemes restricted to accredited investors can be launched immediately after filing; angel funds can circulate placement documents to investors from the date they are registered

SEBI said the earlier review process was time-consuming and that the proposed changes were aimed at enabling faster and more efficient deployment of capital

The move builds on a fast-track framework introduced on April 30, under which certain AIF schemes can be launched 30 days after filing documents

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India's AIF industry is growing rapidly, with the number of funds rising 135% over five years to 1,849 as of March 31, 2026.

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