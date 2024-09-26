SEBI gives nod to second small, medium REIT for registration

Premium
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the registration of yet another small, medium real estate investment trust (REIT), after notifying listing rules for the new asset class earlier this year. After the move by SEBI – which provides an exit prospect for real estate investors ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.