SEBI approves WeWork India franchisee's IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

SEBI approves WeWork India franchisee's IPO

By Reuters

  • 15 Jul 2025
SEBI approves WeWork India franchisee's IPO
WeWork's logo outside its offices in New York City | Credit: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

India's markets regulator has approved an initial public offering by WeWork India Management, the domestic franchisee of the U.S. shared office space manager, according to a regulatory notice on Tuesday.

WeWork India had filed draft papers for the IPO in early February.

The offer consists of 33 million equity shares held by Indian real estate firm Embassy Group and 10.3 million equity shares held by 1 Ariel Way Tenant. The company will not issue new shares.

Advertisement

WeWork India is controlled by real estate tycoon Jitu Virwani and his son Karan, who own Bengaluru-based developer Embassy Group.

Karan Virwani is also the CEO of WeWork India.

Advertisement
WeWork IndiaEmbassy GroupWeworkSEBIIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns

Finance

SBI seeks senior creditor status for NHAI InvIT to stave off default concerns

Oberoi Realty-led group to acquire Hotel Horizon

Infrastructure

Oberoi Realty-led group to acquire Hotel Horizon

Premium
Solar module maker Renewsys lifted profits and margins in FY25. Can it stay the course?

Infrastructure

Solar module maker Renewsys lifted profits and margins in FY25. Can it stay the course?

Premium
Aim to lift smart metering market share, explore M&As: I Squared-backed Polaris' CEO

Infrastructure

Aim to lift smart metering market share, explore M&As: I Squared-backed Polaris' CEO

Premium
TVS Holdings' realty arm set to bag foreign investment for housing projects

Infrastructure

TVS Holdings' realty arm set to bag foreign investment for housing projects

Pro
Taparias in the green but other family offices underwater as co-working firm goes public

Infrastructure

Taparias in the green but other family offices underwater as co-working firm goes public

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW