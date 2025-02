SEBI-AIF industry relationship has evolved: Ananth Narayan at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium Ananth Narayan, whole time member, SEBI, at VCCircle LP Summit

The nature of the relationship between the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the alternative investment fund industry has evolved to one of “trust” from “mistrust”, a top SEBI official said at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025. This trust has enabled the capital markets regulator to relax a number ......