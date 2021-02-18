SEBI board suggests easier public float norms for big firms

The board of capital markets regulator today recommended tweaks to public float norms for big firms having a post-issue market value of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

As per the recommendations, such companies should have a minimum public float of 5%, instead of 10% now, within two years of listing. Moreover, their public float should be at least 25% in five years from the date of listing, instead of three now.

The board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also approved an amendment to rules in order to recognise the post-graduate programme in securities market – one year and above – offered by NISM as eligible qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts.