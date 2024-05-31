Searchlight: Vehant Technologies rises from the ashes in FY24, but what’s next?

Premium
If you have recently travelled to an Indian airport, there is a possibility that your luggage was screened by a machine manufactured by Vehant Technologies. Founded in 2005 under the IIT Delhi Incubation programme, this Noida-based security solutions provider has come a long way from computer vision. After being one of the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.