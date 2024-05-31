Searchlight: Vehant Technologies rises from the ashes in FY24, but what’s next?

Premium Kapil Bardeja, co-founder and chief executive officer, Vehant Technologies

If you have recently travelled to an Indian airport, there is a possibility that your luggage was screened by a machine manufactured by Vehant Technologies. Founded in 2005 under the IIT Delhi Incubation programme, this Noida-based security solutions provider has come a long way from computer vision. After being one of the ......